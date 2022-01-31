Girls wrestling state tournament 1-29-22

Taylor Schulz raises her hand after pinning Martin Luther's Marta Craviotto at Saturday's WIAA girls individual wrestling tournament.

LA CROSSE — Rice Lake's Taylor Schulz won one match and finished 1-2 at Saturday's first-ever WIAA girls wrestling tournament in La Crosse.

The senior had a bye in the first round of the 165-pound weight class and in the quarterfinals matched up with Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald. Reinwald got Schulz to the mat in 48 seconds and ended up going on to win three more matches to win the state title for the weight class. There were state championships handed out in 12 weight classes.

