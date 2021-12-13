EAU CLAIRE — Easton Stone finished third and Carter Schulz was fourth in their respective weight classes in leading the Rice Lake wrestling team at Saturday's Husky Invitational at Eau Claire North.
Stone (6-2) won his quarterfinal bout at 195 pounds with a 16-0 technical fall over Arrowhead's Dylan Polczynski. He was then pinned by Max Ramberg of Baldwin-Woodville in the semifinals but bounced back in the third place match with a pinfall victory over New Richmond's Parker Stephens in four minutes, and 46 seconds.
