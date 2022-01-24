SHELL LAKE — Aidan Drost and Carter Schulz were each runners-up in their respective weight classes to lead the Rice Lake wrestling team at Saturday's Shell Lake Challenge.

Drost won the title at 170 pounds by edging Bloomer/Colfax's Ethan Rubenzer by a 5-4 decision. Drost (17-12) won his opening match with a pin of Hayward/Northwood's Foster Chaon in two minutes, and 57 seconds. After losing by fall to Brandon Meister of Spooner/Webster in round two, he got Shell Lake's Cody Cox to the mat in 3:25. Drost also had a win over Logan Czech of Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren due to injury forfeit.

