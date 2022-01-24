...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Prep wrestling: Rice Lake's Drost, Schulz each runners-up at Shell Lake Challenge
SHELL LAKE — Aidan Drost and Carter Schulz were each runners-up in their respective weight classes to lead the Rice Lake wrestling team at Saturday's Shell Lake Challenge.
Drost won the title at 170 pounds by edging Bloomer/Colfax's Ethan Rubenzer by a 5-4 decision. Drost (17-12) won his opening match with a pin of Hayward/Northwood's Foster Chaon in two minutes, and 57 seconds. After losing by fall to Brandon Meister of Spooner/Webster in round two, he got Shell Lake's Cody Cox to the mat in 3:25. Drost also had a win over Logan Czech of Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren due to injury forfeit.
