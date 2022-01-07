EAU CLAIRE — The Rice Lake wrestling team got three pinfall wins and won five overall matches but the Warriors lost a close one to Eau Claire Memorial, 36-31, in a Big Rivers Conference dual on Thursday.
Brody Lammers, Nathanael Windorski and Aydyn Strong each got wins by fall with Lucas Sirek and Ben Drost also winning their matches.
