EAU CLAIRE — The Rice Lake wrestling team got three pinfall wins and won five overall matches but the Warriors lost a close one to Eau Claire Memorial, 36-31, in a Big Rivers Conference dual on Thursday.

Brody Lammers, Nathanael Windorski and Aydyn Strong each got wins by fall with Lucas Sirek and Ben Drost also winning their matches.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments