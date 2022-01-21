HUDSON — The Rice Lake wrestling team picked up a pair of wins in five contested matches but with forfeited weight classes the Warriors lost 72-11 to Hudson during a Big Rivers Conference dual on Thursday.
Carter Schulz earned a pinfall victory for the Warriors in his bout at 113 pounds against Hudson's Austin Krenz. Schulz got Krenz to the mat in three minutes, and 26 seconds. Brody Lammers secured a technical fall for Rice Lake with a 15-0 lead in the second period over Natalie Klavetter at 120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.