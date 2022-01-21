HUDSON — The Rice Lake wrestling team picked up a pair of wins in five contested matches but with forfeited weight classes the Warriors lost 72-11 to Hudson during a Big Rivers Conference dual on Thursday.

Carter Schulz earned a pinfall victory for the Warriors in his bout at 113 pounds against Hudson's Austin Krenz. Schulz got Krenz to the mat in three minutes, and 26 seconds. Brody Lammers secured a technical fall for Rice Lake with a 15-0 lead in the second period over Natalie Klavetter at 120.

