Rice Lake's Carter Schulz and Cumberland's Dawson Johnson match up Thursday in the 106-pound weight class. Johnson, the top ranked Division 3 wrestler for the weight class, earned a 3-0 decision over Schulz, who is ranked second in Division 2.
In a triangular against Cameron and Cumberland, the Rice Lake wrestling lost a pair of duals to the Heart O' North teams on Thursday at Ole Olsen Gym in Rice Lake. Cumberland won the triangular with victories against both the Warriors and Comets.
The Warriors were edged 36-28 against the Beavers, with Easton Stone, Brody Lammers and Jacob Sirek each get pins for Rice Lake.
