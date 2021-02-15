...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS INTO TUESDAY MORNING...
.A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for central and southern
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin from 9 PM tonight until 9 AM
Tuesday. Wind chills between 25 below and 35 below zero are
expected.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 25 below
to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...central and southern Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Prep wrestling: Cameron's Gerber, Cumberland's Johnson win state championships
WAUSAU — Cameron's Tanner Gerber became a three-time state champion while Cumberland freshman Dawson Johnson won his first state title on Saturday at the Division 3 individual state wrestling tournament.
Gerber (16-0) won a 7-1 decision in the 126-pound championship match against Mineral Point's Tarrin Riley. He earned a pin in his first match of the day over Shiocton's Jericho Helser (14-4) before winning a 15-1 major decision in the semifinals over La Crosse Aquinas' Tate Flege (16-4).
