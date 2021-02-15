WAUSAU — Cameron's Tanner Gerber became a three-time state champion while Cumberland freshman Dawson Johnson won his first state title on Saturday at the Division 3 individual state wrestling tournament.

Gerber (16-0) won a 7-1 decision in the 126-pound championship match against Mineral Point's Tarrin Riley. He earned a pin in his first match of the day over Shiocton's Jericho Helser (14-4) before winning a 15-1 major decision in the semifinals over La Crosse Aquinas' Tate Flege (16-4).

