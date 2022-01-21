BARRON — The Cameron wrestling team earned a pair of Heart O' North dual wins over Barron and Ladysmith on Thursday night.

The Comets had five pins in a 45-36 win over the Golden Bears. Kayne Johnson earned a victory by fall in 24 seconds at 113 pounds by getting Connor Reichenberger to the mat. Zach Zappa added a pin at 126 over Angela Zimmerman in 0:53, while Caleb Gillett pinned Joseph Mashak in 2:54 in their bout at 160.

