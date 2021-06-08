HUDSON — Eliana Sheplee won the 300-meter hurdles to lead the Rice Lake girls track and field team at the Big Rivers Conference championships on Monday.

The freshman runner crossed the finish line in 47.14 seconds, just behind her school record time of 47.06 set at meet in River Falls May 28.  Sheplee tied the school record in the 200 with a time of 25.97 to match Alice Biver's 2006 mark, which gave Sheplee a runner-up finish in the event.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments