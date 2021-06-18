OSCEOLA — Eliana Sheplee won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes at Thursday's Division 2 sectional track and field meet in leading the Rice Lake girls to a runner-up finish as a team.

Isabelle Schmidt and Taylor Schulz also got top four finishes in the shot put with Trinity Roberts fourth in the 100 hurdles to each advance to next week's Division 2 state meet in La Crosse.

