...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND
EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND WEST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN DUE TO VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND BREEZY WINDS...
.West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph, afternoon
humidity around 20 percent, and the ongoing drought, will result
in critical fire weather conditions Friday afternoon.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND BREEZY WINDS OVER MUCH
AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM
CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Polk, Barron, Rusk, and St Croix counties.
* WIND...West 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts around 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Around 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
