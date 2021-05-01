...ELEVATED TO NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS
AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING...
Warm temperatures in the 80 to 90 degree range, low relative
humidity below 25 percent, and west to southwest winds of 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will result in elevated to near
critical fire conditions. Any fire that does develop has the
potential to spread quickly. Check restrictions and the fire
danger before burning, and report any wildfires to local
authorities.
Prep track and field: Roberts, Schmidt, Sheplee lead Rice Lake girls at season's first meet
MENOMONIE — Trinity Roberts, Isabelle Schmidt and Eliana Sheplee each won two events to lead the Rice Lake girls track and field team a meet in Menomonie on Friday in the first competition for the Warriors on the season.
Roberts won both the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump. She won the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.68 seconds, more than a full second ahead of second place. The senior's leap of 31 feet, 11.5 inches cleared the competition by nearly 3 ½ feet, as Rice Lake's Tegwen Romportl tied for second at 28-6.5.
