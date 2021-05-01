MENOMONIE — Trinity Roberts, Isabelle Schmidt and Eliana Sheplee each won two events to lead the Rice Lake girls track and field team a meet in Menomonie on Friday in the first competition for the Warriors on the season.

Roberts won both the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump. She won the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.68 seconds, more than a full second ahead of second place. The senior's leap of 31 feet, 11.5 inches cleared the competition by nearly 3 ½ feet, as Rice Lake's Tegwen Romportl tied for second at 28-6.5.

