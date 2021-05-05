...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Prep track and field: Cameron's 800-meter relay a winner at Bloomer's Dave Landgraf Invite
BLOOMER — Cameron's 800-meter relay team of Caden Anderson, Brady Quinn, Kobe Sevals and Justin Dey won their event to lead the Comet boys track and field team at the Dave Landgraf Invitational in Bloomer on May 4.
The relay crossed the finish line in one minute, 41.05 seconds to outpace their closest competition by 1.58 seconds. The Cameron boys were fifth overall in the team standings on the day with a point total of 70 as Cumberland won the team title at 132.
