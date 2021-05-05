BLOOMER — Cameron's 800-meter relay team of Caden Anderson, Brady Quinn, Kobe Sevals and Justin Dey won their event to lead the Comet boys track and field team at the Dave Landgraf Invitational in Bloomer on May 4.

The relay crossed the finish line in one minute, 41.05 seconds to outpace their closest competition by 1.58 seconds. The Cameron boys were fifth overall in the team standings on the day with a point total of 70 as Cumberland won the team title at 132.

