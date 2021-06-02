MENOMONIE — The Rice Lake softball team scored three runs on four hits in the fifth inning to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish in a 5-3 victory over Menomonie on Tuesday.
The Warriors (5-5, 6-7) got a single from Micaela Walters to open the fifth. She stole second and came around to score on a two-base hit from Hailey Repka to tie the game. Repka remained on second with one out when Adrianna Young dropped down a bunt. An error by the catcher allowed Repka to score the go-ahead run as Young was thrown out advancing to second.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.