MENOMONIE — The Rice Lake softball team scored three runs on four hits in the fifth inning to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish in a 5-3 victory over Menomonie on Tuesday.

The Warriors (5-5, 6-7) got a single from Micaela Walters to open the fifth. She stole second and came around to score on a two-base hit from Hailey Repka to tie the game. Repka remained on second with one out when Adrianna Young dropped down a bunt. An error by the catcher allowed Repka to score the go-ahead run as Young was thrown out advancing to second.

