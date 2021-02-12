...VERY DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS INTO MONDAY MORNING...
.A Wind Chill Warning continues through Monday morning along and
west of a line from Long Prairie to Hutchinson to Albert Lea. To
the east of that line, including the Twin Cities metro area, a
Wind Chill Advisory will transition to a Wind Chill Warning after
6 PM CST.
Wind chill values will range from 25 below to 45 below, with the
most dangerous wind chills extending from west central into south
central Minnesota.
The Wind Chill Warning will expire at 10 AM CST Monday, when wind
chills will improve slightly to 25 below or warmer.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
10 AM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
