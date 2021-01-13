Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT THE AREA THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY... .A period of mixed precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday morning, followed by a long duration of light to moderate snowfall for much of the area from Thursday afternoon through Friday. A storm system will drop southeast from Canada tonight, strengthen as it moves into Minnesota, then slowly weaken as it very slowly drifts into the lower Great Lakes Friday into Friday night. An area of precipitation will move into west central and central Minnesota tonight, then spread east into west central Wisconsin Thursday morning. This initial band of precipitation will be a mixture of rain, snow, and some freezing rain, with the best chance for freezing rain north of the Minnesota River valley. Any ice accumulation should be minimal, but a glaze of ice in some areas could make travel difficult for the morning commute on Thursday. A lull is expected behind the initial band of mixed precipitation until steady light to moderate snow develops Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. This snow will initially develop from central Minnesota into west central Wisconsin before spreading westward across the remainder of the area. Total snowfall accumulations of 4 to 9 inches are expected, but they will occur over a long duration of time, with snowfall rates expected to remain below an inch per hour for most if not all of the event. The greatest snowfall amounts, from 6 to 9 inches, are expected from south central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin, including Fairmont, Mankato, the Twin Cities metro area, Luck, and Cumberland. Gusty northwest winds will develop by Thursday afternoon, and persist through Friday. Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph are possible, particularly from west central into south central Minnesota Thursday night into Friday. These winds will result in widespread blowing and drifting of snow, especially Thursday night and Friday. Blizzard conditions will be possible from west central into south central Minnesota where the strongest winds are expected. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&