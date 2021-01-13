Rice Lake gymnastics vs. Hudson 1-12-21

Reese Aaby

Kallahan Bowman and Hannah Bender each placed third in events to lead the Rice Lake gymnastics team during a dual against Hudson on Tuesday in Rice Lake, which the Raiders won 126.775-108.125.

The Warriors had season-high scores on on the balance beam and floor exercise.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments