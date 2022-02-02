RIVER FALLS — The impact of a key injury prior to the start put a damper on things for the Rice Lake gymnastics team, but the Warriors regrouped with a number of season-high scores at a Big Rivers Conference triangular on Tuesday.

"A big thank you to everyone who stepped up to fill those positions at the last minute," Rice Lake coach Greg Stager said, as Reese Aaby was injured during warm-ups. "This is one example of why you work to be prepared on everything. You never know when the time will come that you get a field promotion."

