...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Rice Lake freshman Avery Ash stands atop the podium after winning the all-around title for the Warriors at Saturday's Rice Lake Invitational.
With the need for someone to step up with others unavailable, a last minute decision was made for Avery Ash to compete in the uneven bars for the first time this season. As a result of that, along with her three podium finishes, the Rice Lake freshman won the all-around title at Saturday's Rice Lake Invitational.
Ash topped the leaderboard with season-best 9.3 on vault. She scored 8.8 for third in the floor exercise and was fourth at 8.55 in on the balance beam. Ash scored 7.625 in her first uneven bar routine to take ninth, combining for an all-around score of 34.275 to outpace runner-up Sophie Sobota of Menomonie by 0.825.
