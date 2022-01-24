Rice Lake gymnastics invitational 1-22-22

Rice Lake freshman Avery Ash stands atop the podium after winning the all-around title for the Warriors at Saturday's Rice Lake Invitational.

With the need for someone to step up with others unavailable, a last minute decision was made for Avery Ash to compete in the uneven bars for the first time this season. As a result of that, along with her three podium finishes, the Rice Lake freshman won the all-around title at Saturday's Rice Lake Invitational.

Ash topped the leaderboard with season-best 9.3 on vault. She scored 8.8 for third in the floor exercise and was fourth at 8.55 in on the balance beam. Ash scored 7.625 in her first uneven bar routine to take ninth, combining for an all-around score of 34.275 to outpace runner-up Sophie Sobota of Menomonie by 0.825.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments