The Rice Lake gymnastics team had the top four finishers in each event on its way to a 111.475-57.6 victory over Grantsurg in a nonconference dual on Thursday in Rice Lake.

Justine Berg won the uneven bars in winning the all-around title, while Avery Ash had the top score in the vault, balance beam and floor exercise. The Pirates were low on numbers at the meet with only as much as three competitors in an event and just one all-around athlete. 

