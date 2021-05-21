SOLON SPRINGS — The Rice Lake boys golf team finished two strokes back of a runner-up finish, settling for third place, at an invitational hosted by Northwestern at Hidden Greens North Golf Course on Thursday.

The Warriors combined for a score of 339, with host Northwestern coming in at 337. Lakeland ran away from the competition to win the meet with a 304.

