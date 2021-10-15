MADISON — Lexington Berger and Kallahan Bowman became the first players in Rice Lake girls tennis history to win a state tournament match, as the doubles pairing won its first round contest on Thursday night at Nielsen Stadium in Madison.
Berger and Bowman picked up a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Watertown Luther Prep's Rachel and Katie Schoeneck to reach the top 16 of the tournament. The Warrior duo is back in action Friday at noon against Altoona's Josie Rondestveldt and Bella Bauer. Rondesveldt and Bauer won their opening match 6-2, 6-3 and are 23-8 on the season.
