WAUKESHA — Faith Forsberg capped her swimming career at Rice Lake with another top-five finish at state.
The defending champion in the 50-yard freestyle came in fourth in the event during Friday's Division 2 girls state swim and dive championships at Waukesha South High School Natatorium. The senior improved upon her school-record time by finishing in 24.07 seconds. Madison Edgewood's Abby Reid won the event in 23.5. Last season Forsberg became the first Rice Lake swimmer to win a state title with a winning time of 24.13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.