WAUKESHA — Faith Forsberg capped her swimming career at Rice Lake with another top-five finish at state.

The defending champion in the 50-yard freestyle came in fourth in the event during Friday's Division 2 girls state swim and dive championships at Waukesha South High School Natatorium. The senior improved upon her school-record time by finishing in 24.07 seconds. Madison Edgewood's Abby Reid won the event in 23.5. Last season Forsberg became the first Rice Lake swimmer to win a state title with a winning time of 24.13.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments