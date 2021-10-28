LADYSMITH — The Rice Lake girls swim and dive team won five events on its way to winning a 107-73 dual over the Ladysmith co-op Trident on Oct. 26 to wrap up the regular season.
Jackie Solum picked up a win in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of two minutes, and 30.45 seconds. Jacqui Erb was victorious in 1:00.15 in the 100 freestyle, with Brynn Hudson earning the win in the 500 freestyle at 6:16.03. Also picking up a victory in their race were the group of Alexa Walchshofer, Clara Stinson, Hannah Miller and Faith Forsberg in the 400 freestyle relay, which finished in 4:03.13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.