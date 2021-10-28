LADYSMITH — The Rice Lake girls swim and dive team won five events on its way to winning a 107-73 dual over the Ladysmith co-op Trident on Oct. 26 to wrap up the regular season.

Jackie Solum picked up a win in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of  two minutes, and 30.45 seconds. Jacqui Erb was victorious in 1:00.15 in the 100 freestyle, with Brynn Hudson earning the win in the 500 freestyle at 6:16.03. Also picking up a victory in their race were the group of Alexa Walchshofer, Clara Stinson, Hannah Miller and Faith Forsberg in the 400 freestyle relay, which finished in 4:03.13.

