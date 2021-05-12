The Rice Lake girls soccer team had jumped in front by getting on the scoreboard first, but Eau Claire Memorial came back with three unanswered goals to knock off the Warriors 3-1 in a Big Rivers contest on Tuesday at Pug Lund Field.
"We played a great game against an always tough Eau Claire Memorial team," Rice Lake coach Rich Holmes said. "We were a lot more competitive on 50-50 balls and accomplished our goal of playing a relentless 90 minutes. When we do that we are a very competitive team."
