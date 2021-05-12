Rice Lake girls soccer vs. Eau Claire Memorial 5-11-21

Jordan Roethel (22) looks to control the ball out of the air during Tuesday's game against Eau Claire Memorial at Pug Lund Field.

The Rice Lake girls soccer team had jumped in front by getting on the scoreboard first, but Eau Claire Memorial came back with three unanswered goals to knock off the Warriors 3-1 in a Big Rivers contest on Tuesday at Pug Lund Field.

"We played a great game against an always tough Eau Claire Memorial team," Rice Lake coach Rich Holmes said. "We were a lot more competitive on 50-50 balls and accomplished our goal of playing a relentless 90 minutes. When we do that we are a very competitive team."

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments