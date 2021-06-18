Rice Lake girls soccer vs. Barron/Cumberland 6-17-21

Alexi MacDonald (left) and Kallahan Bowman celebrate MacDonald's goal in the second half of Thursday's game.

The Rice Lake girls soccer team let plenty of scoring opportunities get away from them.

With the game in its final 15 minutes, Alexi MacDonald made sure to take advantage when provided one more scoring chance. The junior forward knocked in a loose ball in front of the net giving the top-seeded Warriors a 2-1 advantage that was the final margin in a Division 3 sectional semifinal victory over Barron/Cumberland on Thursday in Rice Lake.

