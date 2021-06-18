Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN DUE TO VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND BREEZY WINDS... .West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph, afternoon humidity around 20 percent, and the ongoing drought, will result in critical fire weather conditions Friday afternoon. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND BREEZY WINDS OVER MUCH AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Polk, Barron, Rusk, and St Croix counties. * WIND...West 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Around 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&