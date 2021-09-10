The Rice Lake girls golf team finished sixth as the Warriors hosted a Big Rivers Conference meet at Turtleback Golf Course on Thursday.

Rice Lake combined for a score of 222 to finish ahead of Eau Claire Memorial (224) and Menomonie (226). New Richmond continues to lead the conference after winning its fifth of five meets with a score of 162, 14 strokes ahead of runner-up Hudson.

Rice Lake girls golf Big Rivers Conference meet at Turtleback 9-9-21

Lillyaniah Camen
Shea Zadra
Madison Marshall
Madison Marshall
Kate Scharf
Lillyaniah Camen
Kate Scharf
AnnaMarie Jones
