The Rice Lake girls golf team finished sixth as the Warriors hosted a Big Rivers Conference meet at Turtleback Golf Course on Thursday.
Rice Lake combined for a score of 222 to finish ahead of Eau Claire Memorial (224) and Menomonie (226). New Richmond continues to lead the conference after winning its fifth of five meets with a score of 162, 14 strokes ahead of runner-up Hudson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.