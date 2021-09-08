EAU CLAIRE — The Rice Lake girls golf team had its best finish of the season on Tuesday as the Warriors placed fifth at a Big Rivers Conference meet hosted by Eau Claire Memorial at Wild Ridge Golf Course.

The Warriors had a team total of 221 to just edge Menomonie by a point for fifth place. New Richmond continues to dominate conference meets having won all four on the season. On Tuesday the Tigers scored 174 to beat runner-up Hudson by 12 strokes.

