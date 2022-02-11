After having its big lead trimmed to six, the Rice Lake girls basketball team made the plays down the stretch to hold off Hudson for a Big Rivers Conference 46-35 victory on Thursday at Ole Olsen Gym.
Rice Lake (17-4, 9-3) led by as much 19 with a little more than 10 minutes left in the contest but the Raiders slowly climbed back into it as the Warriors struggled against their zone defense. Hudson's Grace Lewis scored off an offensive rebound in cutting Rice Lake's lead down to six with 4:40 to go, but the Warriors regroup and held the Raiders off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game, closing the contest on a 5-0 run. The Warriors have won three in a row and 12 of their last 13.
