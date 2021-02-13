Rice Lake girls basketball vs. Osceola 2-13-21

Jordan Pagac (34), Grace Forsberg (140 and Brynn Olson (31) celebrate after receiving their Division 2 regional championship plaque after winning Saturday's game.

With its lead narrowing, the Rice Lake girls basketball team tightened its defense.

Osceola had cut a double-digit deficit to six with four minutes, 38 seconds to play, but the Warriors held the Chieftains to just two points the rest of the way to earn 54-44 victory to claim a Division 2 regional championship on Saturday at Ole Olsen Gym in Rice Lake.

