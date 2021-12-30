The Rice Lake girls basketball team leaned on its defense throughout the game, and it needed it again on the final possession.

After Brynn Olson missed the front end of a trip to the line with 12 seconds to play, McDonell Central's Marley Hughes looked to penetrate the Warriors' defense for the game-tying bucket. She dribbled around the perimeter for a while before she found a slight opening on the left side of the court. But she couldn't get all the way to the basket and her contested floater bounced off the backside of rim as the buzzer sounded and Rice Lake held onto a 43-41 victory during Wednesday's game in Rice Lake.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments