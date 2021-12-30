...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Limit outdoor activities if
possible. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Prep girls basketball: Rice Lake holds off McDonell Central
The Rice Lake girls basketball team leaned on its defense throughout the game, and it needed it again on the final possession.
After Brynn Olson missed the front end of a trip to the line with 12 seconds to play, McDonell Central's Marley Hughes looked to penetrate the Warriors' defense for the game-tying bucket. She dribbled around the perimeter for a while before she found a slight opening on the left side of the court. But she couldn't get all the way to the basket and her contested floater bounced off the backside of rim as the buzzer sounded and Rice Lake held onto a 43-41 victory during Wednesday's game in Rice Lake.
