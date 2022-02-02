Rice Lake girls basketball vs. Eau Claire Memorial 2-1-22

Callie Karstens plays defense on the perimeter during the Warriors' loss to Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday in Rice Lake.

After regrouping from what was a 15-point swing to take back the lead, a string of turnovers in the late going from the Rice Lake girls basketball team left the Warriors on the losing side of a 50-44 loss to Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday at Ole Olsen Gym in Rice Lake.

The Old Abes scored the final seven points of the game with Rice Lake having five empty possession in a row as the Warriors' nine-game win streak came to an end. Rice Lake is now two games back of conference leader Menomonie with four games left.

Faith Forsberg jumps for the lob pass into the paint.

