On senior night, the group of five seniors on the Rice Lake girls basketball team got the Warriors off to a good start as they didn't have much trouble in picking up a 57-41 Big Rivers Conference victory over River Falls on Thursday at Ole Olsen Gym.

After River Falls (6-14 2-9) scored the first four points of the game, the Warriors  (15-4, 8-3) rattled off 13 in a row on six straight scoring possessions. A 15-0 run over the course four minutes later in the second half had Rice Lake in the driver's seat, leading 33-11 with two minutes, and 15 seconds until halftime.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments