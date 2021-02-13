Brynn Olson and Jordan Roethel combined to outscore their opponent in leading the Rice Lake girls basketball team to a 58-40 victory over Ashland in a Division 2 regional semifinal on Friday.

The top-seeded Warriors take on No. 3 Osceola on Saturday night for a regional championship. The Chieftains knocked off No. 2 Hayward on Friday.

