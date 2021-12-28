CAMERON — Maddie Wall scored a game-high 14 points and surpassed 1,000 career points, but it wasn't enough for the Cameron girls basketball team in a 52-33 defeat to Fall Creek in a nonconference game Monday night in Cameron.

The Cricket defense was stingy all night, forcing the Comets into 25 turnovers and 25% shooting from the field. After splitting a pair of free throws on three separate trips to the foul line, Cameron finally got its first made field goal six minutes, and 37 seconds into the contest as Brooklyn Moravitz dropped in a shot off the backboard from inside the paint.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments