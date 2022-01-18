Cameron girls basketball vs. Spooner 1-17-22

Cali Romsos collects a steal in front of Spooner's Sevanna Burke during the Comets' win on Monday night in Cameron.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

CAMERON — After a slow start offensively, the Cameron girls basketball team found its footing and pulled away for a 52-22 victory over Spooner on Monday in a Heart O' North matchup.

After the Comets had jumped ahead 7-2, the Rails came back with a pair of buckets to narrow the margin to one, six minutes into the game. Then Cameron was sparked by a consecutive 3-pointers from Maddie Wall as the Comets scored 10 straight and had an extended 21-3 run to lead 28-9 with a little less than four minutes until the break. Wall knocked down three shots from distance during the run, while Brooklyn Moravitz added six points.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments