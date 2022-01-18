...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
Cali Romsos collects a steal in front of Spooner's Sevanna Burke during the Comets' win on Monday night in Cameron.
CAMERON — After a slow start offensively, the Cameron girls basketball team found its footing and pulled away for a 52-22 victory over Spooner on Monday in a Heart O' North matchup.
After the Comets had jumped ahead 7-2, the Rails came back with a pair of buckets to narrow the margin to one, six minutes into the game. Then Cameron was sparked by a consecutive 3-pointers from Maddie Wall as the Comets scored 10 straight and had an extended 21-3 run to lead 28-9 with a little less than four minutes until the break. Wall knocked down three shots from distance during the run, while Brooklyn Moravitz added six points.
