ASHLAND — A late run turned a lead for the Cameron girls basketball into a deficit as Ashland overcame a double-digit hole to knock off the Comets 43-40 on Monday in a Heart O' North clash.
The Comets led by two with about seven minutes left in the game but the Oredockers scored nine straight to go up 41-34 with 3:02 remaining. Still not out of it, Cameron got a jumper from Brittany Breed and then Maddie Wall stole the in-bounds pass and scored with the foul. She made the free throw to trim the deficit to two with 2:34 to go but the Comets had a turnover and missed their last three shots of the game.
