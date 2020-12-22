Cameron girls basketball vs. Spooner 12-21-20

Cameron's Madison Wall (3) attempts to steal the ball from Spooner's Isabelle Voeltz during Monday's game in Cameron.

CAMERON — The Cameron girls basketball team got back into the win column with a dominant Heart O' North Conference victory over Spooner, 77-44, on Monday.

The Comets had five players in double-figures as they erased a five-game slide and collected their first conference win of the year.

Alyssa Kuffel (33)

