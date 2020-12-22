...WIND, COLD, AND SNOW COULD IMPACT TRAVEL ON WEDNESDAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.A significant change in the weather is coming on Wednesday. Winter
Storm Watches, Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories cover most
of the area for Wednesday into Wednesday night. The Winter Storm
Warning runs from west central into central Minnesota. The Winter
Storm Watch is south and east of that and extends through the Twin
Cities metro area. A Winter Weather Advisory is situation to the
south and east of the watch and extends to the Iowa border and
into a portion of west central Minnesota. Blizzard conditions
could develop in open areas of western and central Minnesota.
Strong northwest winds of 35 to 45 mph will develop Wednesday,
with gusts over 50 mph possible in western Minnesota. Temperatures
will start out around 30 degrees, and fall throughout the day,
going below zero overnight.
In addition to the wind and cold, at least 1 to 3 inches of snow
is expected across the entire area, with amounts of 4 to 6 inches
north of Interstate 94 and west of the Saint Croix River. Any
snow that develops will lead to reduced visibility and impact
holiday travel. Please continue to check the forecast for updates,
especially if you have travel plans Wednesday or Wednesday night.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Polk, Barron, Rusk and St. Croix Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized near blizzard conditions
possible Wednesday afternoon and early evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
