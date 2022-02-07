Alex Belongia and Cole Fenske will have one more opportunity to play on the football field together.
The Rice Lake seniors were selected to play in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star games. The duo will suit up for the North defense with Fenske at linebacker and Belongia at defensive back in the large school game, to be played July 16 at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.
