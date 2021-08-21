CLEAR LAKE — A 76-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyson Lucas to receiver Caden Anderson narrowed the margin early for the Cameron football team, but Clear Lake scored the final 12 points of the game to pull away for a 20-6 victory over the Comets on Friday night.

The Warriors jumped on the scoreboard first as Tyler Sunday punched in a touchdown from nine yards out with four minutes, and 33 seconds to go in the first quarter.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

