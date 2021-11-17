The honors keep piling up for Rice Lake senior Alex Belongia, who was named first team all-state for large schools on both sides of the ball by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.
The safety has a state-leading eight interceptions as the Warriors head into Friday's Division 3 state title game against Pewaukee. On offense, Belongia has hauled in 36 passes for 846 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging more than 23 yards per catch. He has also added 85 rushing yards and another score on the ground, all coming during Rice Lake's playoff run. He is one of five players in the state to receive first team all-state honors at two positions.
