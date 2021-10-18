EAU CLAIRE — Alexi MacDonald improved upon her school record five-kilometer time in placing fourth individually for the Rice Lake girls cross country team at Saturday's Big Rivers Conference championships at Eau Claire City Wells.
MacDonald reached the finish line in 18 minutes, and 25.1 seconds, nearly 50 seconds faster than her career-best time from two weeks ago in New Richmond. Overall the Warrior girls took fourth as a team with a score of 111, just four back of New Richmond in third.
