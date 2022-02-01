Record success for the Warrior girls cross country team has led to an award for their coach.
Elizabeth Dickey was named the District 1 girls cross country coach of the year by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association for the 2021 season. The award was announced as part of the association's coaching clinic in January. District 1 encompasses 66 schools in northwestern Wisconsin.
