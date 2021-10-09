EAU CLAIRE — With three runners in the top 30 finishers, the Rice Lake girls cross country team placed fifth at an invitational hosted by Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday.
Alexi MacDonald ran to a sixth-place finish, completing the course in 19 minutes, and 18.1 seconds. Lauren Holthaus was 24th and Julia Holthaus 27th. Lauren finished in a time of 21:30.1, and Julia crossed the line in 21:32.1.
