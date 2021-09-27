FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — With college and high school teams from across the Midwest traveling to the Twin Cities, the Rice Lake girls cross country team was 15th of 45 teams in its High School Maroon 5-kilometer race at last Friday's Roy Griak Invitational hosted by the University of Minnesota at Les Bostad Cross Country Course.
Alexi MacDonald picked up a top-15 finish for the Warriors as the senior completed the course in 20 minutes, and 12.4 seconds to take 14th. Norah Hastreiter was 71st with a time of 21:34.1, with Lauren Holthaus 141st in 22:41.0. Julia Holthaus came in 150th at 22:48.8, and Olive Spagnolo crossed the finish line in 22:51 to take 157th.
