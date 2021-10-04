...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Jack Foster set a personal record time at Saturday's New Richmond Invitational.
NEW RICHMOND — It was a fast course on Saturday at the New Richmond cross country invitational as all 11 runners for both the Rice Lake boys and girls teams set season-best times, and a number of individuals set career-best marks.
The girls team finished in third out of 15 teams, while the boys placed ninth of 13.
