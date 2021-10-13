ASHLAND — The Cameron girls cross country team earned a runner-up finish at Tuesday's Heart O' North Championships at Chequamegon Bay Golf Club.

The Comets combined for a score of 52, while Northwestern won the girls conference title at 28, as four Tigers finished in the top nine. Brittany Breed and Taylor Severt both received all-conference honors for Cameron after top-six performances. Breed was fifth individually in a time of 21 minutes, and 40.9 seconds, while Severt was sixth at 21:54.9.

