...LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE TONIGHT...
Precipitation may develop over central Minnesota this evening then
spread over eastern Minnesota into west central Wisconsin through
the overnight hours. Some of the precipitation may come as a
wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain. While the amounts will
be light and be of short duration or intermittent nature, there is
the concern that the timing is during the nighttime hours and that
this mixed wintry precipitation comes early on in the winter
precipitation season. The area most susceptible to any mixed
wintry precipitation will be along and north of the Interstate 94
corridor.
Motorists should check road conditions before venturing out
tonight and be prepared should this wintry precipitation develop.
Keep up with the latest forecasts from the National Weather
Service on this potential winter weather situation.
Adam Anderegg swims the butterfly during a meet last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.