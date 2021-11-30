Rice Lake boys swim and dive vs. River Falls 12-17-20

Adam Anderegg swims the butterfly during a meet last season.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

With some key losses from last year, the season for the Rice Lake boys swim and dive team is about growth.

The Warriors have a number of young swimmers looking to show improvement in the new season as they look to build up the numbers in the program.

