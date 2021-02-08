WAUKESHA — Joe Kroeger added two more top-five state meet finishes to his career highlights during the Division 2 state championships at Waukesha South High School on Friday.

Kroeger placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of one minute, 45.68 seconds, just 0.06 behind third place. This improved upon his program record time in the event.

