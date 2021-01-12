EAU CLAIRE — Isaiah Miller took the top spot in diving and Joseph Kroeger won the 100-yard backstroke, but the Rice Lake boys swim and dive team lost a Big Rivers Conference meet 136-45 to Eau Claire Memorial/North on Thursday.
Miller scored a 328.9 to win the diving event by more than 90 points over Eau Claire’s Cade Sorenson. Rice Lake’s Carson Donze placed third at 184.8.
