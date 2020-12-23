Rice Lake's Matt Schoenfuss (left) and Isaiah Miller (right) swim the breaststroke portion of the 200-meter individual medley during a Dec. 22 meet against Chippewa Falls. Miller placed first in the event, while Schoenfuss took third.
Joseph Kroeger and Isaiah Miller each two two events, but the Rice Lake boys swim and dive team lost a Big Rivers Conference meet to Chippewa Falls 91-68 on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in Rice Lake.
Kroeger topped the field in the 50-meter and 100 freestyle events, while Miller was victorious in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Kroeger won the 50 freestyle in 25.74 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 56.85. Miller finished the 200 individual medley in 2:43.92 and the 100 backstroke in 1:15.67.
