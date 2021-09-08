In a battle between two teams in the same regional, the Rice Lake boys soccer team and Unity/St. Croix Falls fought to a 1-1 tie during Tuesday's regular season nonconference matchup at Pug Lund Field.

Jake Engebritson scored his ninth goal in six games to put the Warriors on the board about 32 minutes into the game. Ian Krance and Caleb Johnson assisted on the score.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

